75-year-old charged in January Lee’s Summit bank robbery

Posted 4:40 pm, February 5, 2020, by and

LEE’S SUMMIT — A 75-year-old Lee’s Summit woman is facing charges related to a bank robbery last month.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Bonnie B. Gooch with a Class D felony of stealing.

Bonnie Gooch

According to prosecutors, on Jan. 23, officers responded to the 5500 block of NW Sunrise Meadow Drive for a welfare check. Officers made contact with a man who said his mother was “off her rocker” and left the house saying she was going to rob a bank.

The man said his mother left in a maroon SUV with a hat, black wig and possibly a bb gun.

Then, about an hour later, officers were dispatched to Bank of the West on 291 Highway on a reported bank robbery.

When police arrived, the bank teller said she was working in the drive thru window and heard the front door chime.

She then saw a short, older woman wearing a hat with a wig underneath pass her a card that said “this is a robbery” and “no dye packs,” along with “this is serious.”

The note also asked for $3,000 and described how the money should be divided up into bills. The suspect took the cash and left the bank.

Gooch was later stopped by an officer near I 470 and Woods Chapel Road. She allegedly had a black wig, hat and $3,000 in the car.

According to court records, Gooch was previously convicted of robbing a bank in California in 1977.

Prosecutors have requested a $10,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.