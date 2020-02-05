Live: Chiefs Kingdom Parade of Champions

Celebrate like Coach Reid: Burger King giving away free double cheeseburgers to celebrate Chiefs

February 5, 2020

Image courtesy of Burger King

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City area Burger King locations are giving away free double cheeseburgers Wednesday.

According to a news release, participants must download the Burger King app and sign up for an account to get a free burger.

The app is free to download. Be sure to sign up for push alerts before heading out to the parade.

Burger King will send a push notification explaining how to claim the free double cheeseburger those who attend the Parade of Champions so they can “celebrate like coach.”

Each customer is limited to just one.

