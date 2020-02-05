Kansas City police searching for missing 47-year-old woman

Posted 9:47 pm, February 5, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help finding a missing 47-year-old woman.

Jennifer Rogers was last seen driving from N.E. 48th and N. White in a white 2017 Toyota Highlander with the Missouri license plate MB2A0T.

She is 5-foot-1, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact KCPD at 816-234-5136.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.