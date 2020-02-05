KCPD says 5 arrested during Chiefs parade, including 2 from earlier chase and 1 person on a horse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say a total of five people were arrested Wednesday during the Kansas City Chiefs parade celebrating their Super Bowl win, including one person riding a horse.

Two people were arrested hours before the parade started following a chase that ended in a crash near the parade route. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be impaired, broke through the parade barrier on the north side of the route just after 8 a.m.. Officers quickly responded and used stop sticks to stop the driver. The driver continued down the route where it turned at Pershing and was headed for a crowd of people. Multiple police cars were prepared and were able to stop the suspect vehicle without any injuries.

The two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody.

KCPD is expected to hold a briefing Thursday morning regarding the chase.

Police later said one person was arrested who was riding a horse during the event.

Another arrest was for "a belligerent guy who fell out of a tree," according to KCPD. Police later said the passenger, man on the horse and guy who fell out of tree were all investigated, detained and released with no charges.

A fifth person was arrested at Union Station for disorderly conduct.

During the Kansas City Royals 2015 World Series parade celebration event, there were no reported arrests.