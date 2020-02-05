× Kirk Douglas, one of the last stars in Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at 103, TMZ says

HOLLYWOOD — Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars in Hollywood’s Golden Age of film has died Wednesday at the age of 103, according to TMZ.

Kirk Douglas, father of actor Michael Douglas, had a decorated career spanning more than six decades.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas said. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard of us all to aspire to.” He ended this way … “But to me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, he was simply dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

His wife Anne turned 100-years-old earlier this year. They had been married for 65 years.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as details become available.