‘M*A*S*H’ co-creator and longtime television producer Gene Reynolds has died

BURBANK, Cal. — Longtime television producer and director Gene Reynolds has died, a family member tells CNN. He was 96.

Reynolds died of heart failure Monday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, his niece, Eve Reynolds, said.

Reynolds co-created the TV series “M*A*S*H” with Larry Gelbart, according to the Internet Movie Database.

He won multiple awards for his work on the iconic series, including multiple Primetime Emmy awards and Directors Guild of America awards, according to IMDb.

Reynolds, who began his career in Hollywood as an actor, also produced and directed such shows as “Lou Grant,” Room 222,” “My Three Sons,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “F Troop,” and “Father of the Bride.” He served as president of the Directors Guild of America from 1993-1997.

“He always had a smile on his face — he was always cracking jokes,” Eve Reynolds told CNN. His reputation in the industry was “kind and funny and wise and a great guy to work for,” she said.

“Gene’s influence on the modern Directors Guild of America was significant and lasting,” said DGA President Thomas Schlamme.

Reynolds is survived by his wife, Ann Sweeny, and their son, Andrew, among other relatives.