Most metro Pier 1 Imports stores will close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pier 1 Imports is closing the majority of its Kansas City metro locations.
The Forth Worth, Texas-based home goods retailer announced in January that it would close as many as 450 retail stores, shutter certain distribution centers and trim corporate jobs.
Locally, Pier 1 plans to close five stores, the Kansas City Business Journal confirmed with store employees. Liquidation sales already have started, and are expected to wrap up toward the end of February into March.
