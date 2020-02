Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police arrested at least two people Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.

Police stopped the suspects with what they call a 'PIT maneuver.'

As of 8:36 a.m., police said there have been no reports of injuries.

Police pursuit on parade route. Officers have PIT maneuvered vehicle on Pershing between Main and Grand. #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

Appreciate the quick action of the @kcpolice ending a chase of a suspected impaired driver at the parade route. We’ll stay vigilant about the threats like these throughout the day. #KCMO #KCPD — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 5, 2020