Post Mahomes, it’s Post Malone: Downtown KC stays busy with concert crowd after parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A frantic day in Kansas City's downtown fed into a busy night.

Wednesday evening was a busy time in downtown Kansas City, but it's nothing like it was during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade, when hundreds of thousands of people crowded along these avenues.

Afternoon traffic was hectic and some Chiefs fans stayed downtown once the Super Bowl parade ended. Sidewalk barricades came down on Wednesday evening, as city workers could be seen hauling the metal structures away.

The packed parade route on Wednesday afternoon provided little room to move for many Chiefs fans who gathered near Sprint Center and Union Station. A lot of parade-goers could be spotted sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic along Main Street just south of 31st Street as they made their way home.

Smart parade attendees, including Waldo's Kerri Dickhut, used public transportation to get to and from the festivities.

"It`s just congestion. I don`t know. It`s nice. When you ride public transit, you make friends. You talk to people. You relax. It`s great," Dickhut said.

But downtown traffic didn't completely taper off in the evening hours. The Sprint Center drew a huge crowd for Post Malone's concert.

The popular hip-hop star sold out the arena and brought roughly 17,000 fans back to downtown Kansas City.

Shani Tate Ross, Sprint Center's vice-president of sales and marketing, said arena staff unloaded trucks for the concert at 3 a.m. to ensure the venue could be ready for Malone's show.

"We can`t think of a few more hurdles or challenges to overcome than having a Super Bowl parade. When the hometown team wins it all, we`ll all bend our knees, play a little defense and adjust," Ross said.

With everything going on, many concert-goers stayed downtown all day.

Iowa resident Isaac Badders drove into Kansas City for the parade with six friends, all of whom slept in their cars after the parade so they could stay for the concert.

"As the parade picked up, it got crowded," Badders smiled. "I liked it, but other than a whole bunch of people around me, it was iffy. Everything was packed. I`m not big into city life."

Ross said the unsung heroes of Super Bowl Parade day are the city workers who prepared barricades and portable bathrooms, and local police, who kept everyone safe, as the city went from Post Mahomes to Post Malone.