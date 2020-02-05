WWI Museum and Memorial selling posters from Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of fans poured into the streets to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory Wednesday afternoon, and now you have a way to remember the special event.

The WWI Museum and Memorial is selling two different poster prints taken during the pep rally.

The print featuring the WWI Museum measures 14 inches by 22 inches, while the print featuring Union Station measures 14 inches by 26 inches.

Each print costs $20 and proceeds will go to fund the museum. You can buy the prints here.