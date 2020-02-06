Arizona company doubles car wash operations in Kansas City with Belfonte purchase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Arizona car wash company doubled its presence in the Kansas City market with the purchase of a local operation.
GO Car Wash said Wednesday that it bought nine Belfonte’s Carwash locations in the metropolitan area. The purchase gives GO 18 locations in the Kansas City market — well on its way to a stated goal of having as many as 30 locations here.
Phoenix-based GO Car Wash bought Belfonte’s two locations in Kansas City, along with car washes in Raymore, Parkville, Olathe, Merriam and Kansas City, Kan. JT Thomson, chief development officer of GO Car Wash said his company also bought locations in Gardner and Overland Park that Belfonte’s was developing.
