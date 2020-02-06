Blue Valley SW swimmer reaches All-American status, despite rare muscle, bone condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The world's greatest athletes don't disagree.

Swimming is a demanding game, even for able-bodied competitors at the high school level. One swimmer from the Midwest is leaving the competition in his wake, proving a disability only stops you if you allow it.

Anyone who isn't impressed by Yaseen El-Demerdash is all wet. Blue Valley Southwest's amazing junior comes from a family with roots in Egypt.

The 16-year-old is setting national records as a paralympian, breaking the American para record in the 200-meter breaststroke.

As of last week, El-Demerdash is also a high school All-American, having qualified for that honor in two separate events, including the 100-meter breaststroke. This is the first year American high school swim coaches are permitted to recognize paralympians as high school All-Americans.

"Instead of using muscles in my chest, I use my shoulder," El-Demerdash said.

El-Demerdash's unique technique is necessary.

He's a strong swimmer, despite being born with Poland Syndrome, a rare condition that affects the right side of his body. El-Demerdash has no pectoral muscle on the right side of his chest. He's also missing bones in his arm and hand. One arm is noticeably longer than the other.

El-Demerdash said his doctors don't know what causes the condition.

"My goal is to get all the little things down. In order for me to be better than the person next to me, I have to do all the little things they don`t feel comfortable doing or they`re too lazy to do," El-Demerdash said Thursday.

"It's never an excuse," said Arvel McElroy, longtime BVSW swim coach. "It's never something we really talked about until we talked about him competing in a para event. We treat him and train him just like anyone else on the team."

Yaseen's said his real dream is to make the Olympics in 2024 in Paris, where he'd swim against the world`s best. El-Demerdash insists he's just like any other swimmer, but his drive to excel has other swimmers taking notice.

"If you really set your mind to something, you'll get there eventually. You'll figure out what it takes to get there. As cliche as it sounds, it will happen," El-Demerdash said.

Blue Valley Southwest's swim program will compete in the Eastern Kansas League championships this weekend. T-Wolves coaches are optimistic, believing their squad has a chance to place well in that prestigious event.