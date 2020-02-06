Chiefs fan trying to snag seats to Super Bowl gets caught in mess between four companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- It's great to be in Kansas City cheering on the Chiefs, but Joshua Wilson wanted to be at the big game.

"Once in a lifetime opportunity," the Raymore attorney said.

As soon as the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, Wilson starting hunting for tickets online at well-known sites like Stub Hub and Vivid. But prices were steep, $12,000 for two nose-bleed seats. A big chunk of the cost was handling fees -- about $1,500 per ticket.

Then he found a website that was offering a discount for Super Bowl tickets called MEGAseats. Plus, it had no handling fees, bringing the prices of two tickets to about $9,400.

Before clicking buy, Wilson checked out MEGAseats and found a lot of positive reviews for the relatively new company.

"I went to purchase the tickets and got a confirmation email and immediately knew something was wrong," Wilson said.

His confirmation wasn't from MEGAseats, but from My Ticket Tracker, a company he had never heard of. My Ticket Tracker told him it was confirming the availability of his tickets.

"I didn't buy tickets that needed to be confirmed," Wilson said.

He then learned a third company, All Access Tickets, would be providing his tickets.

"The reviews for All Access Tickets were horrible," Wilson said. "That's when I became alarmed."

To make matters worse, All Access Tickets told him his tickets were no longer going to be available for pick up on the Wednesday before Super Bowl Sunday. They wouldn't be available until the day of the Super Bowl. Plus, they wouldn't tell him where the pick up location was until that day.

Wilson had had enough. He demanded his money back.

But he said each company -- MEGAseats, My Ticket Tracker and All Access Tickets -- claimed they were just the middleman and not responsible.

That's when Wilson learned about a fourth company, Ticket Network, that was in charge of this entire convoluted transaction.

Wilson did a little digging and discovered New York's Attorney General sued Ticket Network in 2018 for selling speculative tickets -- tickets it didn't possess at the time of the sale. Ticket Network settled the case by paying $1.5 million.

Although Ticket Network has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau, it has hundreds of complaints. Although the company has resolved the majority of them, it apparently took a complaint to the BBB to get a solution.

Now Wilson was really worried. Did his Super Bowl tickets even exist? All Access Tickets repeatedly assured Wilson they did.

But Wilson was still unhappy. He contacted PayPal asking for a refund. But PayPal's refund policy didn't apply to this transaction. PayPal provides refunds for mailed tickets, not tickets being picked up in person.

That's why he contacted FOX4 Problem Solvers.

We contacted All Access Tickets, and a company employee, who was no fan of Wilson's, initially refused to provide a refund, insisting the tickets would be in Miami waiting for him.

But in less than 24 hours, All Access Tickets changed its mind. It called Wilson and offered him a full refund, saying it had found another buyer.

He took the money.

MEGAseats told FOX4 that everyone who bought a Super Bowl ticket via MEGAseats got their tickets, and Wilson would have, too.

Here's their statement:

“We were troubled to hear that this customer had a less than perfect experience with his MEGAseats purchase.

"MEGAseats is a resale marketplace similar to eBay, in that it acts as an intermediary between people looking for tickets to events and people looking to sell tickets to those events. This is disclosed on the homepage, as well as in the first sentence of the policy page.

"It isn’t surprising that the consumer found a better deal with MEGAseats than its competitors in part because of the transparent pricing which has no hidden fees and free shipping as recommended by the FTC.

"Had the consumer not gotten skittish about the purchase they committed to and paid for, they would have had the pair of tickets waiting for them in Miami – as did every other MEGAseats customer who found great deals on tickets to the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in a generation.

"The reality is that while the overwhelming majority of transactions facilitated through resale marketplaces end up with a satisfied customer, online feedback has disproportionately received the fraction who experienced some kind of issue.

"MEGAseats carries a stellar customer feedback reputation – Google has us at 4.9 out of a possible 5.0, with 99% of reviews of the marketplace coming in as a 4 or 5 out of 5. For comparison, Vivid Seats – where this consumer wound up paying substantially more for tickets to the same event – stands at a 4.4 out of 5, including 15% of reviews at three stars or below.”

So did Wilson miss the big game? No.

He and his wife flew to Miami with no tickets, but the day before the game Wilson paid $17,000 for two seats on Vivid. He said he felt comfortable using Vivid because it told him where his tickets could be picked up, the same day he bought them.

It was more money, but less stress, Wilson said.