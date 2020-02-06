Downloadable Chiefs parade and rally pictures for your phone background and cover photo

Posted 6:09 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 06:18PM, February 6, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people turned out for the Chiefs Parade of Champions and following rally at Union Station on February 5.

The city was decked head to toe in red and gold. A massive Chiefs banner hung from two cranes provided by Wilkerson Crane Rental, Inc., signs hung from skyscrapers and parking garages, and throngs of fans filled the lawn in between Union Station and the World War I Memorial.

If you want a way to commemorate this event 50 years in the making, you can download the photos below to use as a phone background or a Facebook banner (You may have to click or tap on the corresponding link and tap and hold or right click to download).

Want pictures of the marquee signs at Union Station instead? Here are some Chiefs Kingdom pictures for your phone background.

Chiefs parade phone picture

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Phone picture of Chiefs sign

Cover photo of crowd at Union Station

