Independence police looking for two suspects who stole kitchen faucet, other items from Menards

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are searching for two suspects who stole a kitchen faucet and other items from Menards.

According to police, the two suspects entered the Menards on Little Blue Parkway on the morning of Nov. 1, 2019 and loaded several items into a shopping cart before walking through the check out lane without paying.

Some of the stolen items include a Delta Arabella kitchen faucet, a Johnson laser level, a home security system and a five gallon Menards bucket.

The suspects were seen leaving the store in a black Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Baker at 816-325-6912.