Kansas City Council issues new directive on smoothing out the pothole problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new directive on fixing Kansas City's pothole problem. On Thursday, city council members unanimously agreed to a measure they hope will smooth out all the bumpy roads quicker.

Drivers in Kansas City know the shape of the roads leaves much to be desired.

"It’s horrible," Taetronnua Yaeger said.

The biggest problem she sees are the loads of potholes.

"They’re craters. It’s not even holes," Yaeger said.

Tae Yaeger is a real estate agent. While taking clients to a showing recently, she was stopped in her tracks after hitting one of those holes. "Right when someone wanted to put in an offer -- bam! I swerved one to hit another, and it shredded my tire," Yaeger said.

Kansas City council members have been getting an earful from residents about the pothole problem, which Mayor Pro Tem Kevin McManus called an epidemic.

"We need to be more rapid in fixing the issues when they are brought to our attention," McManus said. "It's not just causing major property damage, but frankly endangering people's lives when they are driving down the road."

A resolution unanimously adopted by council members Thursday directs the city to take a hard look at specific changes that can be made to not only get potholes filled faster, but also eyeing long term solutions to improve street quality.

"It's not just that we have to get them fixed," McManus said. "I think what's important about this resolution is it is about measuring, accountability, allocation of appropriate funding and staff. It's about making the problem go away." And drivers say those improvements can't come soon enough.

"Please, if you want us to get around, if you want us to work, if you want people to come to Kansas City, fix the roads so it’s not an issue," Yaeger said.

The city's new approach to smooth things out is much needed with 850 potholes already reported this year.