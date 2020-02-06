Lawrence police looking for armed robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police in Lawrence are looking to find a suspect in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Check Into Cash location at 2108 W. 27th Street around 1:40 p.m. on a robbery call.

According to police, a man said he had a weapon and demanded money. He left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man, wearing sunglasses and plaid shirt with a dark vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department Investigation Division at (785)830-7430 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS.