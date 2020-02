Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A midtown Kansas City tattoo parlor is helping fans remember the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win.

Limitless Tattoo near 38th and Broadway is offering half off tattoos for any Chiefs themed tattoo. They've been running the special all week.

Owner Jeremy Taylor praised the Chiefs win.

"It's amazing. It's good for football and it's good for everyone in Kansas City."

The designs start at $50. You can learn more and set up an appointment here.