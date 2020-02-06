× McDonald’s bringing back beloved Shamrock Shake — and a new minty treat, too

McDonald’s has several classic, fan-favorite items that only appear every now and then, and the Shamrock Shake is one of them.

If you love it, get excited because it’s coming back on Feb. 19, making this its 50th year. And the fast-food chain is also adding something new: an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.

Per usual, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available nationwide but only for a limited time.