Prosecutor files charges against 42-year-old KCK man for driving through Chiefs parade route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges against a Kansas City, Kansas man accused of driving through the Chiefs parade route Wednesday morning.

According to charging documents, 42-year-old Addae J. Doyle struck and knocked down multiple barricades at Front Street and Riverfront Road around 8:13 a.m. then continued south on Grand, which was also the parade route.

Police began pursing Doyle near East 5th Street and Grand Boulevard.

The probable cause statement said Doyle refused to stop and accelerated his vehicle to approximately 60 miles per hour as he continued down the parade route.

Officers used stop sticks to deflate all four tires on the vehicle, but that didn't stop Doyle. Officers decided to use a tactical vehicle intervention near Pershing and Grand Boulevard to stop his vehicle.

Police quickly arrested Doyle and took him to Truman Medical Center for evaluation.

The probable cause statement said officers found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

When investigators spoke with Doyle, he told them he did not remember what he was doing when he got arrested. He said the last thing he remembers is getting high then police pulling him out of the vehicle by his arm.

He now faces one count of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Doyle is being held on a $75,000 bond.

No one along the parade route was injured in this incident.