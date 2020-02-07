Ball that Mahomes threw to fan who crashed into parking meter was boy’s Super Bowl souvenir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Video of a Chiefs fan trying to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes at Wednesday's Kansas City Chiefs parade went viral after the Super Bowl MVP asked "if the dude who hit the parking meter was okay."

On Thursday, Larue Bell told FOX4 he had mostly a bruised ego, but would be fine, and then Friday SeatGeek announced they were giving him tickets to the Chiefs' home opener.

But a 10-year-old boy seen in the video is heartbroken. The ball Larue was trying to catch was his Super Bowl souvenir.

Kike Morales is the voice of Los Chiefs on La Mega Radio across Kansas City. But he'll tell you when he called the Super Bowl he was really just thinking of his biggest fan.

"He was like Chiefs gano el Super Bowl," said Doni Morales, reliving his dad's Super Bowl winning call.

"I called him after the broadcast, and I said, 'We are champions,' and he said, 'This is the best year of my life,'" Kike said.

While in Miami, Kike picked up a Chiefs football for his son.

"When he surprised me with the football, I was very happy because it was his birthday and he gave me a present for some reason," Doni said.

The next day was the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, Doni hadn't put down that ball.

"I guess it had a special meaning for him because it came from Miami," Kike said.

While at the parade, police officers noticed little Doni couldn't see, so they invited him and his family up into the bed of a pickup truck. As the parade went by, Chiefs players noticed the bright red and yellow football.

"I think it was Travis Kelce, and I even asked 'The ball?' He's like, 'Yeah, yeah throw it,"' Kike said.

New video shows after Kike missed his mark, someone tossed the ball up to Patrick Mahomes -- and then the QB threw it back.

"Everyone was going wild in the moment. It's Patrick Mahomes," Kike said.

"I was like yes, he threw a ball, my ball, one that I touched, one that my dad touched," Doni said.

The Morales family said they never saw Larue Bell crash into the parking meter. They were focused on the Super Bowl souvenir. The ball just missed the truck they were in and went out into the crowd. Another fan picked it up.

While everyone else was laughing, Morales was left in tears.

Now that Doni's seen his family in the video watched by millions he's started to smile again.

Dad said he understands why whoever ended up with the ball from Mahomes would want to keep it, but Doni would love to get it back.

"Because it was a really special ball that my dad gave to me," Doni explained.