Chiefs’ Mike Garrett surprises fan who named his son, born during Super Bowl IV, after him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s not every day you get the chance to meet one of your heroes, let alone have them come to your house, but that’s exactly what happened to one Chiefs fan Friday afternoon.

FOX4 first featured Carrol ‘Smoky’ Johnson’s story last week before Super Bowl LIV. His son was born at kickoff of Super Bowl IV, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

Smoky and his wife named their son Jerret Len Johnson, after Chiefs running Mike Garrett and quarterback Len Dawson.

Garrett reached out to FOX4 after his wife showed him the story and wanted to meet Smoky.

“When I heard the story, it just tugged at my heart,” Garrett said. “I said, ‘I was worried playing in Super Bowl IV and you had two things going on, the game and whether your son was going to be born.’ That’s amazing.”

FOX4 told Smoky we were doing a follow-up story and wanted to interview him. The 82-year-old had no idea Garrett was coming to his house until he rang the doorbell.

“Smoky? Mike Garrett. How are you” Garrett said at Smoky’s front door.

“Oh, my! Well good grief, Mike Garrett,” Smoky said in shock. “I just can’t believe this day.”

Smoky couldn’t believe a man he admired so much was in his Kansas City home.

“I just want to soak everything in, and to be able to meet Mike Garrett is just a dream come true,” he said.

Garrett and Smoky talked like they were old pals for about and an hour. The former Chiefs star even gave Smoky an autographed football.

“It’s 50 years late, but I thought better late than never Smoky,” Garrett joked.

“You got that right,” Smoky replied as the two men laughed together.

They video-chatted with Jerret, who lives in Texas and reveled in his father’s happiness.

“I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart,” Smoky’s son said. “It is just one of the most incredible things I’ve ever witness happen in our lives.”

“I’m getting to sit next to the star running back of the Kansas City Chiefs who won the Super Bowl, and you scored a touchdown in that game too,” added Smoky.

The shared moment was just as enjoyable for Garrett as it was for the Johnsons.

“Smoky, you’re wonderful,” Garett said. “You’re helping me relive 50 years ago too. God bless you.”

Garrett moved back to Kansas City with his wife five years ago to raise their two twin sons. The 75-year-old said fans like Smoky are what makes Chiefs Kingdom so special.

You can watch the two men's entire initial meeting -- a truly heartwarming moment -- in the video player below.

