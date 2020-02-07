Fans will soon be able to score American Royal barbecue at Sporting Kansas City games

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has formed a partnership to offer one of the area’s oldest staples — barbecue — with one of its newest — professional soccer.
A partnership will bring the American Royal Association to Children’s Mercy Park, the parties announced in a Thursday release. Fans will be able to buy traditional barbecue sandwiches and “new creations” (including burnt-end nachos with molasses baked beans, cheese and onion strings) at the Royal’s stand above Section 127.
The arrangement will help support the American Royal’s mission of improving the future of agriculture through education, scholarships and competitions, including the annual World Series of Barbecue cook-off, Royal CEO Glen Phillips said in the release.
