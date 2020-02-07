‘Here today, gone the next’: Loved ones mourn best friends lost in deadly KC hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We're learning more about a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Kansas City that left two people dead. It turns out the driver was already wanted by police.

The corner of 18th and Brooklyn is quiet now, but late Tuesday morning, police swarmed the area.

"Only thing I'm just looking for is some justice and some answers. Enough has not been said about what happened here," Mario Alvarez said.

Kansas City police say a maroon Honda SUV was spotted flying down 18th Street, headed east. The driver didn't stop at the intersection and slammed into a Chevy sedan, causing that car to hit a third vehicle.

Mario Alvarez's brother, 54-year-old Virgil Dixon, and Virgil's best friend, 54-year-old Judith Morris, were in the Chevy and died upon impact.

"It's just hard to believe. Here today, gone the next," Alvarez said.

KCPD says the driver responsible took off running and was arrested a few minutes later.

Alvarez said detectives told him the driver may have been impaired by drugs and the driver had an outstanding warrant from Clay County, where he's now jailed and awaiting charges in connection to the deadly crash.

"I'm just full. I'm just hurt real, real bad about what happened," Alvarez said.

Alvarez described his baby brother as a kind soul who could always brighten your day.

"He was just a happy, happy guy all the time. Always smiling. He was just full of laughter. No filter. He was just Virgil," Alvarez said.

Dixon and Morris had been best buds for 20 years and were next-door neighbors.

"Judy was a very nice person as well. Just as nice as you want to be," Alvarez said.

The friends are deeply missed by many. Two families are now grieving, trying to understand why this happened, and praying the person responsible will be held accountable.

"I don't wish any bad on him, but he needs to realize, do some kind of time because of what he's done. Took two lives and got up and just walked away," Alvarez said.

Kansas City police said the suspect was driving an SUV stolen from Independence. Officers are finishing the case file and will send it to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of criminal charges. The suspect will remain held in Clay County on the outstanding warrant until then.

Dixon's family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover funeral expenses.

39.099727 -94.578567