‘Just trying to make the world a safer place’: Ohio sheriff’s office applauds snow-shoveling brothers

DAYTON, Ohio — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is applauding two brothers who chose to help their community Friday morning.

Seven-year-old J’mar Blanton and 10-year-old Quron Blanton spent their snow day shoveling the street and sidewalks around their Dayton neighborhood, WJW reports.

Det. Statzer, who saw the boys outside with their shovels, stopped and asked them what they were doing.

J'mar reportedly replied, "We're just trying to make the world a safer place."

The sheriff's office treated the boys to hot chocolate and snacks to express their gratitude.

"We can certainly do a lot of learning from both J’mar and Quron and thank them for taking care of their community...on their day OFF from school!" officials wrote on Facebook. "Keep up the great work and keep inspiring others, J’mar and Quron!"