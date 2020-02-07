Kansas City’s ranking for women in tech scene slides dramatically

For four consecutive years, Kansas City ranked No. 2 in SmartAsset‘s list of the “Best Cities for Women in Tech.” But in 2019, its ranking slipped to No. 7, and this year, the city plummeted to No. 37, tying with San Antonio.
To create the list, SmartAsset looked at four factors: gender pay gap in the tech industry, income after housing costs, women’s representation in the tech workforce and tech employment growth.
Last year, Kansas City’s gender pay gap was 89%, but that number dropped to 79% on the new list. In 2018, local women in tech were paid more than men, with the gender pay gap at 102%.
Read more about why the ranking slipped and hear from the KC Tech Council in reporting by the Kansas City Business Journal.