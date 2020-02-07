KC police ask for help finding missing 81-year-old woman with medical condition

Posted 9:16 pm, February 7, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman who needs medical care.

Erma Edwards was last seen driving a beige/cream 2010 Buick Lucerne with the Missouri license plate NC6-S7H near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway.

She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow coat, white scarf and glasses.

Police said Edwards has a diagnosed medical condition that requires care. Anyone who sees her is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.