KC police ask for help finding missing 81-year-old woman with medical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman who needs medical care.

Erma Edwards was last seen driving a beige/cream 2010 Buick Lucerne with the Missouri license plate NC6-S7H near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway.

She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow coat, white scarf and glasses.

Police said Edwards has a diagnosed medical condition that requires care. Anyone who sees her is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.