KCPD officers shoot, kill man who pointed rifle at them near 8th and Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- Officers shot and killed a man early this morning in Kansas City's old northeast area. Police said they got a 9-1-1 call around 1 a.m. about a person walking around with a rifle near 6th and Gladstone.

When officers arrived, they approached the man and tried to get him to drop his weapon.

"The officers gave the male verbal commands to drop his weapon and he refused. During this time an officer attempted to use less lethal force by firing bean bag rounds at the man, this proved unsuccessful," Doaa El-Ashkar with KCPD said.

According to Ashkar, officers followed the suspect to 8th & Gladstone while they continued to tell him to drop his gun, but he still refused.

A witness told police they saw the man turn and point his rifle at officers and that is when multiple officers fired their weapons.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he died.

Detectives canvassed the area for more witnesses.

The officers are on leave during the investigation.