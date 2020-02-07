FOX4 Forecast: Light snow for some… clouds for everyone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There may be some brief snow showers in the region tomorrow morning. They won`t last long and some may see a quick dusting before the morning is done. Sunday has rain potential as well for the morning hours

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

