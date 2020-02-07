NFL releases inspiring video of Chiefs mic’d up at Super Bowl that perfectly captures momentum shift

Posted 9:54 am, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:28AM, February 7, 2020

MIAMI — The NFL mic’d up several players during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, and they just recently released the compilation.

The 40 minute and 36 second clip perfectly captures the momentum shift that happened in the fourth quarter.

Players such as Frank Clark and Patrick Mahomes never stopped encouraging their teammates. And in just 5 minutes and 1 second, the Chiefs took the lead and went on to defeat the 49ers 31-20.

Click or tap here to see a shorter 7 minute clip that will leave you feeling inspired.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.