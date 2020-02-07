Post-merger, T-Mobile could have debt that exceeds $70 billion

If the proposed merger is approved, T-Mobile US Inc. estimates that its combined debt with Sprint Corp. could reach $71 billion.
T-Mobile said the approximately $69 billion to $71 billion is based on estimated debt and cash balances as of Dec. 31, according to a Thursday Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The number is down by about $6 billion. The Bellevue-based wireless carrier estimated combined debt of as much as $77 billion the same time last year, according to a yearly filing with the SEC.
