Post-merger, T-Mobile could have debt that exceeds $70 billion

Posted 2:22 pm, February 7, 2020, by

If the proposed merger is approved, T-Mobile US Inc. estimates that its combined debt with Sprint Corp. could reach $71 billion.

T-Mobile said the approximately $69 billion to $71 billion is based on estimated debt and cash balances as of Dec. 31, according to a Thursday Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The number is down by about $6 billion. The Bellevue-based wireless carrier estimated combined debt of as much as $77 billion the same time last year, according to a yearly filing with the SEC.

