ST. LOUIS — The legendary Anheuser-Busch family will soon star in their own reality show.

According to People, “The Busch Family Brewed” premieres on MTV with back-to-back episodes on March 5.

The show will feature the fun and wild lives of the original owners of the iconic beer brand, MTV said.

Father Billy Busch Senior, his wife, Christi, and their seven kids will star in the show. Much of the filming took place around the St. Louis, which is home to the beer giant.

The reality show’s pilot season will have 10 episodes.