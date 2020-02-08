Man with whiskey from Super Bowl IV finally cracks the seal, gets bottle for next championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Cameron man with a 50-year-old bottle of whiskey finally got to crack the seal after the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory.

FOX4 first told Mike Loyd’s story in January, when he was planning to open the bottle if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

He got the vintage spirit from his wife’s father, Milton, who first introduced him to football and the team. The bottle was a limited-edition bottle of McCormick Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The Weston-based distillery made less than 1,000 the last time the Chiefs won in 1970.

Loyd gathered with 30 people together at Amerisports at Ameristar on Saturday, Feb. 8 to celebrate the victory and honor the memory of Milton, who died five years ago.

“I think Dad had a special place for Michael,” Mindy Loyd, Mike’s wife, told FOX4. “He was there for him. Michael helped Mom and Dad out a lot.”

Loyd said he was pretty positive the whole year that this would be the year for the Chiefs, but he wasn’t going to open the bottle unless they went all the way.

Amerisports also gave Loyd a new bottle, saying in an email “that he can open [it] next time the Kansas City Chiefs win the game.”

McCormick Distilling Company doesn’t make much whiskey these days. However, their 360-branded vodka is the official vodka of the Chiefs. Now that they won, the company said they plan to make commemorative bottles of vodka this time around.

39.099727 -94.578567