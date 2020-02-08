New year, new state record for Maryville angler

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In a little less than a month into the new year the state of Missouri has a new state-record for yellow perch.

Tyler Halley, of Maryville, was fishing with his uncle and family friends on January 24 when he a pretty good tug on his line.

“I literally dove into the water and the fish a bear hug so it wouldn’t get away,” recalled Halley. “It was freezing! I had to go sit in the truck to warm up after that.”

Halley said the plunge into the water was worth it to hold a state-record. Missouri Department of Conservation verified the fish’s weight at a certified scale in Maryville.

The one-pound, 14-ounce yellow perch was caught at a private pond in Nodaway County. Tyler was using the pole-and-line method. He beat the 11-year-old record by four ounces.

“It feels pretty nice to have a state record,” Halley said. “I’m going to get a replica made of it. We kept the fish alive in an aerated cooler because we wanted to get it certified. We ended up releasing it back into another pond.”