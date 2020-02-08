× One woman is killed in an overnight crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning police were called to investigate a vehicle off the road in the southbound lanes of 169 Highway near 9 Highway.

A witness told officers that a driver in a dark green GMC Yukon passed the witness at a very high rate of speed and lost control.

The driver struck the guard rail on the west side of the highway, then traveled across the lanes of traffic and went airborne over the concrete barrier, traveling 80 feet before the GMC hit a tree and burst into flames.

The female driver, the only one in the SUV, was ejected and died at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the cause of the accident.