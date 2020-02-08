Suspects sought in Independence theft

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are looking for two men who made off with hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a local Menard’s.

The department released photos on Facebook of the two suspects and their pickup truck, believed to be a black Dodge Ram. Investigators say the two stole a paint bucket, laser level, a surveillance camera system, and a kitchen faucet.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the department on Facebook or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also submit a tip here.