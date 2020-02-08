‘Touchdown’: Man catches pass from Mahomes at parade, gives signed ball back to owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs Parade of Champions was a day to remember for anyone who attended, but one kid has a special memento: a ball thrown by Patrick Mahomes and a story to go with it.

Anthony Totta waited for hours in the snow and cold with his family for a chance to see their favorite Chiefs players go by on Feb. 5. The young Chiefs fan also brought along a football in hopes of getting a few signatures.

"I got a ball. I got it signed by a couple guys, and then when Mahomes came by, I threw it to him, and he threw it back," Totta said.

Mahomes grabbed the ball and looked around the crowd to see where it came from. Fullback Anthony Sherman then pointed toward the crowd, and Mahomes fired away.

However, Totta didn't catch the pass. Mahomes actually threw it to another man in the crowd. That man was Michael Guhse.

"Some kid threw him a ball to sign. I raised my hand, and he threw it to me," Guhse said. "I caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Touchdown."

He said the experience was "awesome." However, he knew the ball wasn't his to keep.

"I had to give the ball back," he said. "That boy, it was his ball."

Totta's mom pushed through the crowd and found Guhse. She explained that it was her son's ball, and Guhse then gave the ball back. Totta said having the ball gives him a feeling he won't soon forget.

"It kind of feels like like the movie, 'Thunderstruck,' where he gives Kevin Durant the ball and then he gets the power," he said, his family laughing.

Totta's family is from Kansas City. His uncle, who said he had the opportunity to go to Miami, said he's waited a long time for this.

"It's surreal. It's a dream come true," he said. "I'm so happy for Kansas City... It's hope fulfilled. It's a dream come true."

