Deputy and suspect injured in crash following chase in Cass County

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Two people were injured in a crash following a chase early Sunday morning in Cass County.

Around 4 a.m. a Cass County deputy attempted to stop the driver of a black 2014 Volkswagen for speeding on Interstate 49, south of Peculiar. The suspect drive began to accelerate and continued driving at speeds of over 100 mph.

Additional deputies near Harrisonville joined the chase as the suspect continued south through Harrisonville. The driver exited I-49 at 7 Highway and then north on Brookhart Drive into the truck fueling area of Love’s Truck Stop. The driver then drove out of the parking lot and down the embankment onto the exit ramp to I-49 north of S. Commercial Street.

The suspect began driving north in the southbound lanes of I-49. As they exited the wrong way at the 291 Highway ramp the suspect turned sideways and began to reverse. A pursuing deputy struck the suspect’s vehicle as it backed across the ramp preventing it from moving.

The driver, identified as Quasheena L. Cadenhead, 23, Kansas City, was taken to a local hospital.

A deputy involved was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Cadenhead was charged Sunday in Cass County with resisting arrest by fleeing and is being held on a cash bond of $7,500. Cadenhead is also being held for 23 active warrants from the Kansas City Police Department and a failure to appear traffic warrant in Lee’s Summit.