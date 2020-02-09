Kansas City Broadway Series announces 2020-2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some big-name current musicals – along with recent hits that have left Broadway – are coming to Kansas City in late 2020 and early 2021.
Sunday morning, the Kansas City Broadway Series announced the lineup for the season, including:
- Mean Girls, a musical adaptation of the movie
- The Cher Show, highlighting the music of Cher
- Tootsie, a musical adaptation of the movie
- The Band’s Visit, a Tony-winning Best Musical about a band who accidentally spends a night in a remote town
- Jesus Christ Superstar, a classic musical about the life of Christ
- Ain’t Too Proud, a biographical musical of The Temptations
- Wicked, the musical about the relationship between two sister witches in the land of Oz
Season tickets are on sale by using the link below.