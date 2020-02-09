Kansas City Broadway Series announces 2020-2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some big-name current musicals – along with recent hits that have left Broadway – are coming to Kansas City in late 2020 and early 2021.

Sunday morning, the Kansas City Broadway Series announced the lineup for the season, including:

Mean Girls, a musical adaptation of the movie

The Cher Show, highlighting the music of Cher

Tootsie, a musical adaptation of the movie

The Band’s Visit, a Tony-winning Best Musical about a band who accidentally spends a night in a remote town

Jesus Christ Superstar, a classic musical about the life of Christ

Ain’t Too Proud, a biographical musical of The Temptations

Wicked, the musical about the relationship between two sister witches in the land of Oz

Season tickets are on sale by using the link below.