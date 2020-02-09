× Kansas City police investigating after two people shot in old northeast neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday evening.

Police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. near Cypress Ave. and St. John Ave. KCPD said the two victims were shot out front of a business in the area.

One of the victim’s is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.