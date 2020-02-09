Alex’s Forecast: Scattered Showers for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain showers are already popping up east of town this morning. Those showers will continue to grow in coverage, so expect some wet conditions around KC for the first half of the day. By the early afternoon, the cold front will start to push through downtown and the I-35 corridor, clearing out the rain over the city and dropping the temperatures throughout the rest of the day. Those on the eastern side of the viewing area will be holding onto the scattered showers for most of the day. By the evening out east, the front will be moving through and drying that area out as well.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

