LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Investigators spent Sunday trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a Lee’s Summit music store and school.

Firefighters were called out to a business just east of US-50 and SW 3rd Street at around 2:30am Sunday. When they arrived, they found Shining Light Music fully in flames.

The fire was eventually put out, but now, investigators are on the scene to determine the extent of damage.