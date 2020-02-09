‘Why Are We So Angry?’: KC Mothers in Charge starts neighborhood outreach program to stop violence in a real way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Mothers in Charge is taking a new approach to take down violence in the metro. The neighborhood outreach project is a question called, 'Why Are We So Angry?'

"It starts way before it gets to a homicide," Executive Director of KC Mothers in Charge Rosilyn Temple said.

Temple and her team believe change in neighborhoods starts at home.

"Let us come in," Temple said. "I'm not coming in to tell you what to do or how to do it. I just want to talk."

Temple said a grant from the Department of Justice will allow them to hit the ground running. Mothers, who have lost children to violence, are going door to door talking with neighbors about violence prevention.

They will start in the Town Fork Creek Neighborhood visiting homes along Bales Ave. between 55th and 58th Terrace.

In 2019, Kansas City saw 148 homicides. This year to date, KCPD said there have been 18 homicides.

"It's just so sad and it's just something that we're so detached from each other," Temple said. "We can't seem to come together and think of the life."

Temple hopes to offer anti-retaliation and conflict resolution support. Along with help for families trying to find better ways to process anger or fear of reporting a crime.

"I'm a mama," Temple said. "I'm a mother that lost a child. And I'm just trying to build up my community."

That's what makes this initiative unique - mothers, who have lost loved ones, are stepping into Kansas City homes several different times to build relationships.

"We have to change this," Temple said pointing to her head, "the way we think, the way we process things, and the way we see things."

They hope to step back outside with ideas, like neighborhood watch programs, to implement in each area they visit.

"It's for our city," Temple said, "to make it a safer place to live."

Temple said the KC Crime Commission and Mayor Quinton Lucas are backing this outreach program.

If you would like KC Mothers In Charge to visit your neighborhood, call their office at 816-912-2601.