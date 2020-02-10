× 1 person killed after becoming trapped in conveyor belt at Kansas City UPS facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency officials are investigating after a man was killed Monday night after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt.

Kansas City, Missouri police tell FOX4 they responded to the call just before 6 p.m. at the UPS facility located at 1010 North Century Ave.

The victim is reported to be an adult male. Their name has not been released at this time.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as additional information becomes available.