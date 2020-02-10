Delicious Valentine’s Day recipes to try if you’re making dinner at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toasted sesame crusted ahi with ponzu

Ingredients:

6 oz. Cubed Ahi Tuna (raw)

½ Tbsp. 7 spice seasoning

2 Tbsp. Toasted Sesame seeds

½ cup Low Sodium Soy sauce

2 Tbsp. Sugar

¼ Lime (juiced)

Lemon (juiced)

¼ Scallion (minced)

1/2 Lemon zested

2 oz. Green Onion (cut in straws; 1-2 inch long)

2 oz. Cucumber (cut in straws; 1-2 inch long)

2 oz. Carrot (cut in straws; 1-2 inch long)

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger (cut in straws; 1-2 inch long)

1 ea. nori sheet

Directions:

Mix together tuna, 7 spice and toasted sesame seeds.

In a bowl, mix together Soy sauce, Sugar, Lime, Lemon and Scallion and Lemon zest. Pour in to a ramekin for service.

Take Apple, Green Onion, Cucumber, Carrot and Ginger and mix together.

Plate Nori sheet in bottom right corner of your square plate.

Place ramekin in the top left corner.

Sporadically place Onion Carrot blend on the remaining open areas.

Stack diced Tuna on Nori sheet. Zest more Lemon over entire plate.

Add chopsticks to plate, serve.

Medallions for two

Ingredients:

12 oz. Sirloin (center cut, trimmed-lean)

2 Tbsp. Cracked Black Pepper (blend w/ salt)

1 Tbsp. Himalayan Sea Salt

2 Tbsp. 90/10 blend Oil

Sauce:

½ cup Red Wine (Your choice)

½ cup Beef Base

1 Tbsp. Sugar

1/2 lb. Cauliflower (riced and steamed)

1/2 lb. Diced Potatoes (diced and steamed)

2 Tbsp. Smart Balance Margarine Spread

Pinch Himalayan Salt

Pinch Cracked Black Pepper

1 Tbsp. Minced Parsley

Directions:

Slice Steak into Medallions about an ounce each. Should make 12.

Coat each side in the Pepper and Salt blend.

In a hot pan, add Oil. Sear both side of Medallions to your doneness level. Remove and rest for 5 minutes.

Reduce Red Wine, Beef base and Sugar to ½ amount.

Mash together Butter, Cauliflower and Potatoes in a bowl. Add Salt and Pepper.

Plate Mashed Blend lengthwise at the top of your rectangular plate.

Shingle Medallions across Mashed blend.

Drizzle reduction sauce over meat. Sprinkle with Parsley. Serve.

Caprese salad

Ingredients:

7oz bocconcini / baby or cherry mozzarella , halved (Note 1)

1 lb cherry or grape tomatoes , halved

1/2 cup basil leaves , torn or roughly chopped

Balsamic glaze / reduction , for drizzling (Note 2)

Grand Marnier truffles

Ingredients:

12 oz. bittersweet chocolate

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons Grand Marnier

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

a pinch of good salt

unsweetened cocoa powder sifted, for rolling

confectioners’ sugar for rolling (optional)

Directions:

Line a jelly roll pan with parchment or a Silpat. I love my quarter sheet pans for this, but a 9×9-inch square baking pan or something like it, will work just fine. Also, you don’t have to line it with anything, but it makes for an easier clean up.

Bring cream to a boil, keeping an eye on it constantly. Break chocolate into small chunks and place in heat-safe bowl. Pour cream over chocolate, push chocolate chunks down with a spatula so they are submerged, and let sit for a minute. Unless you’ve chopped the pieces really finely, you’ll probably need to place the bowl over simmering water (or use a double boiler) to melt the cream and chocolate together further.

Add liqueur, vanilla and pinch of salt off the heat, and stir until smooth. Spread mixture into prepared pan, then refrigerate it for about 30 minutes or until almost hard.

Drag a melon baller or #100 scoop across firm chocolate mixture to shape the truffles. Drop truffles onto clean baking sheet. Note: As you shape, if the chocolate gets too soft, stick the pan back in the fridge for a bit. If it seems too hard, let it sit at room temperature until it is manageable. Also, do not worry about misshapen truffles — they should look a bit irregular. Refrigerate truffles for 15 minutes once formed.

Spread some cocoa into a shallow dish (don’t forget to sift it!), preferably one with sides. If using confectioners’ sugar, spread it in a separate dish. Spread truffles (maybe 10 at a time) into each vessel and shake the vessel to coat the truffles.

Store truffles in fridge or a cool part of your house. Let come to room temperature (at least an hour) before serving.

