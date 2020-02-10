Fort Riley soldier pleads guilty to distributing instructions for making bombs over social media

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A soldier at Fort Riley has pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing instructions for making bombs over social media.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction in federal court Monday.

Smith was charged in 2019 after he sent an undercover FBI agent instructions on how to make improvised napalm and a bomb.

Smith was placed under surveillance after her talked on social media about wanting to go to Ukraine to fight with a far-right paramilitary group.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. Sentencing is scheduled for May 18.