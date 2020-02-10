× Jury finds 20-year-old guilty in 2018 triple shooting that left man visiting KC dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury has convicted a 20-year-old KC man on several charges from an August 2018 shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Curtrail Hudson was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

Court documents say police were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2018, to a home on Bales Avenue for a report of a suspicious person armed with a shotgun. The report was then updated to a shooting on Bridge Manor Drive, about two blocks east of the original call.

When police arrived, they found 38-year-old Xindong Hao had been shot. Several shotgun shell casings were on the ground around him, according to court documents. Hao died at the scene from his injuries.

The Chinese man was in the United States on a visitors visa. His wife and four children were also in the U.S. with him.

Two other victims were injured in the shooting as well.

A second victim told police he was outside his home on Bales Avenue when Hudson, his neighbor from a few doors down, came out of his home with a shotgun and shot at him several times. The man was struck in the neck and back, court records say.

The third victim said he was driving down Bridge Manor Drive in his truck when he saw Hudson shooting Hao. Court documents say Hudson then began shooting at the third victim’s truck. The driver was grazed by a bullet.

Other witnesses told police they also saw Hudson shoot Hao as he walked down the sidewalk. One witness also said Hudson allegedly hit Hao with the butt of the shotgun after shooting his several times.

Court documents say Hudson threw the shotgun down a storm drain after the three shootings where investigators later found it.

About 35 minutes after the initial dispatch, Husdon’s family contacted police. They told officers Hudson had asked them to pick him up.

When he began “freaking out,” they stopped the vehicle, and responding officers took Hudson into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital because officers believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Hudson originally pleaded guilty to his charges in April 2019 but withdrew his pleas in June.

The jury recommended up to 50 years in prison for these convictions, and a judge will sentence Hudson on April 24.



