KC Zoo’s new and $10 million improved elephant exhibit to open in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In August the Kansas City Zoo announced they are investing $10 million into the elephant exhibit over the next year, and the zoo is expecting construction to be complete in May.

In addition to upgrades for the elephants, there will also be upgrades for visitors who want to spend more time with the elephants.

The zoo currently has seven elephants. When renovations are complete, their habitat will feature a more elephant-friendly pool and waterfall. The waterfall will have a new water filtration system which saves nearly 100,000 gallons of water every few days.

The zoo also plans to renovate the area around the habitat that can be challenging to navigate for guests, particularly those with disabilities.

Part of the renovation includes making the walking paths along the entire habitat ADA-compliant.

There will also be an additional tram stop added for less walking.

Visitors can expect to see improved viewing areas, including a deck at elephant overlook, ADA-compliant restrooms that include an adult changing table, and a mother's room to meet the needs of new moms.

Originally the zoo expected the renovations to be complete by late summer 2020, now they're expecting them to be complete in May.