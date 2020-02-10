Local man collects photos left at Portrait Innovations after closure, searching for owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Inside Brian Bononi's Northland home sit dozens upon dozens of pictures from Portrait Innovations. But none of them belong to him.

Bononi said he collected the photos after The Shops at Boardwalk's landlord gave him permission.

"I was called to do a square foot verification of a space. I got the call to Portrait Innovations on Boardwalk. I walked in and next to the front door, there's a stack of canvasses. I'm just looking at it like, 'Oh man, these are memories, and they're just stacked up,'" Bononi said.

FOX4 began working to find answers after Portrait Innovations abruptly closed its doors in January. Customers were left without photos they already purchased when they were locked inside.

Now Bononi, along with his family, are taking on the task of finding and giving these pictures to their rightful owners.

"We have like 148 people that we're trying to reach. About 10 picked up yesterday. I got another 10 already. So they'll be here Wednesday to pick them up," he said.

Bononi said he couldn't stand the thought of these pictures being thrown away since each portrait holds a special meaning to someone.

"I gave her the canvas," Bononi said of one recent transaction. "She said, 'This is my newest grand baby. She said this just means so much. We thought these were lost.' That's, at the end of the day, that's what we were hoping for. People really were expecting these."

No matter how tedious this job may be, Bononi is determined to get these portraits to their owners.

Bononi only has pictures from Portrait Innovations' Boardwalk location. If you think one of these are yours, you can email him at portraitboardwalk@gmail.com.

