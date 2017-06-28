Skip to content
Headlines
Kansas City reporting 234 positive COVID-19 cases as Missouri reports over 3,000 cases Tuesday
FOX4 Forecast: Warmest afternoon of 2020!
Video
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
100 American Airlines flight attendants have coronavirus, union says
10 people have now died in Wyandotte County due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Survey says 1 in 3 Missourians admit to drinking while working from home
Another Johnson County, Kansas resident in their 80s dies of COVID-19 complications
Video
‘It doesn’t discriminate’: Once healthy, Lenexa man has been battling COVID-19 for weeks now
Video
KC mom starts mini ‘food pantry’ on corner where neighbors can take what they need
Video
Knowing their impact, NKC business owner dishes up hundreds of meals for those in need
Video
South KC grocery store hiring laid-off employees from neighboring businesses
Video
Officials say more patients at KCK rehab center where 4 died may test positive for coronavirus
Video
Metro couple finally back home after vacation leaves them stuck in Peru for weeks
Video
KC United: FOX4 features nonprofits making a difference in our community
Deadline extended for help with utility bills in Missouri
Video
Tracking Coronavirus
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Video
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
Kansas City reporting 234 positive COVID-19 cases as Missouri reports over 3,000 cases Tuesday
Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
Check These Out
If you’re not by a TV, you can watch FOX4 live here
Share a story with FOX4
Working for You: A few faces from FOX 4’s news team
Get FOX4KC news briefings on your Amazon Alexa device
News
Appeals court upholds Texas abortion restrictions during coronavirus pandemic
Kansas limits size of church services heading into Easter
Andrea Bocelli to perform live from Italy’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter
Video
90-year-old cancer survivor beats deadly coronavirus, family says
Congressman hopes to give federal tax holiday to heroes on front line of coronavirus fight
Video
Weather
FOX4 Forecast: Warmest afternoon of 2020!
Video
Joe’s Weather World: Summer…spring and maybe some winter too (TUE-4/7)
Warmest stretch of weather in months starts this week
Joe’s Weather World: Warmest air of the season ahead and cold air troubles next week (MON-4/6)
Joe’s Weather World: Is the virus affecting weather model forecasts? (SUN-4/5)
Sports
‘Life is a game of adjustments’: For local HS, college athletes, there’s a lot left up in the air
Video
NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft, Commissioner Goodell announces
Golf is first professional sport with a timeline to return
‘I’m back, KC’: Sammy Watkins and Chiefs reportedly reach deal
Chiefs’ Andy Reid plotting Super Bowl defense from his basement
Business
T-Mobile completes merger with Sprint
Video
AMC furloughs extend to CEO
Glass installations from Crossroads artist going on display at Truman Medical Center
Coronavirus, oil price war taking a toll on these local businesses
FOX4 Live Feed: Click here to watch streaming events, news conferences
Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
Survey says 1 in 3 Missourians admit to drinking while working from home
‘It doesn’t discriminate’: Once healthy, Lenexa man has been battling COVID-19 for weeks now
Video
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
Weather
If you live in Kansas or Missouri, you could have money waiting for you
Video